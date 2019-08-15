Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is now a mother for the very first time.
The actress who recently tied the knot with her beau and colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi, welcomed their first child yesterday, Wednesday 14th,
It has even been said that Toyin and her husband recently dedicated a new house of their own. A particular colleague of the actress named Tayo Odueke celebrated this couple in an Instagram post with the hashtag #triplecelebrations.
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from fans and colleagues .
We say a big congratulations to the new mom!
