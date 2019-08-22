Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed the four policemen who killed two suspected phone thieves in the Igando area of the state.The police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, on Thursday said they were arraigned before an Ebute Meta Magistrate’s Court and remanded in prison custody.He said, “The policemen were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings at the Provost Department.“They were tried on three counts bordering on discreditable conduct; unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority; and damage to article.“The four policemen were found guilty and awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution.“They were subsequently handed over to the HomicideSection of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for prosecution in a conventional court.“The four suspects, Ex-Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Ex-Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Ex-Sergeant Solomon Sunday and Ex-Corporal Aliyu Mukaila, were arraigned in Magistrate Court 5 Ebute Meta, for conspiracy and murder and were remanded in the Ikoyi prison.”He noted that the case was adjourned till September 23 for legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.The video of the extrajudicial killing was posted on social media on Tuesday.