



A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the killing of policemen by soldiers.





The police had on Wednesday announced the killing of three officers and the injuring of other personnel after Nigerian soldiers opened fire on a police team in Taraba.





Police said the incident occurred along Ibi-Jalingo Road, adding that the officers were of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).





FPRO, Frank Mba said the police officers came under sudden attack and serious shooting by soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

In reaction, the army explained that the killings were done in error following a distress call that some suspected kidnappers who happened to be policemen were on the run with their victim.





Reacting in a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Fani-Kayode said, “The situation has got so bad in Nigeria that soldiers of the Nigerian Army are now killing police officers and ‘rescuing’ and freeing the terrorists, killers and kidnappers?





“To @MBuhari and ALL those that helped to put him in power in 2015 and 2019 I say, clap for yourselves!”