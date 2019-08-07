



The Abia State Command of the Nigeria Police, Wednesday, alerted residents of the state on the latest activities of nefarious kidnappers on the highways.





This time, the State Police Command, in a terse statement issued to newsmen in Umuahia, the State capital, by SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, the Abia Police Public Relations Officer,(PPRO), disclosed that kidnappers have resorted to flagging down flashy vehicles along the highways.





The statement said, “They (Kidnappers) posed as one desiring a lift or in need of assistance to attract sympathy. In the light of the above, motorists especially those using flashy cars are enjoined to always wind up their window glasses, make use of their inner mirrors and lock up their vehicle doors while in a traffic jam to prevent unwanted boarding and avoid stopping at lonely places or for unknown persons.





“Always be security conscious as the person you want to offer lift may be a criminal,” the command said.