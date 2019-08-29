 ‘Police lied… we paid ransom on three ABU students’ | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
'Police lied… we paid ransom on three ABU students'

A relative of one of the Ahmadu Bello University students kidnapped on Abuja-Kaduna road on Tuesday has reacted to the claim by the police that the captives were rescued.

On Wednesday, the Kaduna police command said the three students were released by their abductors after much pressure but did not say a ransom was paid.

“The Command wishes to state that, on the said date, August 26, at about 18:50hrs, armed men in military uniform intercepted some commuters near Masari village along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, opened fire on the vehicles, in the process kidnapped six persons,” a statement issued by Yakubu Sabo, the command’s public relations officer, read.

“Due to the prompt response of the Police and other security agents to the scene, three people were later released by the hoodlums due to intensive combing within the general area.”



Bashir Ahmad, personal assistant to the president on new media, shared a report quoting the police claim, this elicited a reaction from Sadiq Ango, a Twitter user, who said the police lied and that it took the families 48 hours of negotiations and payment of ransom before the students were released.

Below is Sadiq’s tweet and reactions from other Twitter users.

