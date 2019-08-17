Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The police said it had begun investigating the murder of a lady, Jenifer Nwokocha, in a hotel room on Wednesday in Woji Road, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.The police added that it had also invited the owner of the hotel where the crime was committed as well as other staff who were on duty the day the incident took place for questioning.The police spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni told newsmen that the force would not leave any stone unturned in the course of the investigation.He said, “Investigation had commenced into the murder of the young lady who was strangled in a hotel room on Wednesday.“When crimes of this nature happen, whether, in private or public premises, the police usually invites persons who witnessed the incident for questioning.”Omoni explained that the essence of inviting the hotel workers was to ascertain whether they had followed standard procedures in their hotel management.The police spokesman added that if the hotel management was able to prove that they did what they were supposed to do, they would be let off the hook.“The idea of inviting the hotel operators is to ascertain whether they did what they were supposed to do because standard procedures in hotel management demand that when a customer checks into a hotel, the name and particulars of that customer must be collected by the hotel, all of that we would investigate.“We are not leaving any stone unturned in this investigation to ensure that the crime is tied to the culprits.”