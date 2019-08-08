The police have released the names and photographs of the three officers shot dead by soldiers in Taraba state.Frank Mba, force spokesman, had announced the tragic incident on Wednesday, narrating how some soldiers opened fire on the deceased officers along Ibi-Jalingo road in the state.The fallen officers are Usman Danzumi, a sergeant; Dahiru Musa, a sergeant; and Mark Ediale, an inspector.Mba said the operatives were in Taraba to arrest one suspect simply identified as Hamisu. He said the suspect had been “indicted in a series of high-profile kidnap incidents in the state”, adding that the soldiers set the suspect free after attacking the policemen.The army authorities later said the soldiers felt the policemen were kidnappers.In a tweet on Thursday, the police released the identities of the men who died in the line of duty.The picture was accompanied with the message: “Where is Espirt De Corps”.Espirt De Corps is a feeling of mutual loyalty shared among security operatives.