



The Lagos state police command has arrested Christian Innocent (pictured), for allegedly killing a tricycle rider over the right of way.





In a statement on Tuesday, Bala Elkana, public relations officer of the command, gave the name of the victim as Aniete Bassey.





He said the incident happened on Monday evening along Akerele street in the Surulere area of the state.





“On 11th August, 2019 at about 2130hours, Surulere Police Station received a distress call from Randle Hospital Surulere, that one Aniete Bassey ‘m’, a Tricycle Operator was brought to the hospital with a broken head, in the pool of his own blood but died on arrival,” the statement read.

“Information gathered by Homicide detectives revealed that, the deceased person and a yet to be identified person in a Jeep had a misunderstanding on a major road along Akerele Street, Surulere by Falolu.”





The spokesman said findings revealed that “during the scuffle, the driver of the Jeep brought out a wheel spanner from his car and hit the deceased person twice on the head.”





He alleged that Innocent drove to an unknown destination, immediately after the incident.





Elkana said Innocent was traced and arrested by the police, adding that he will be charged to court.





“He confessed to have engaged the deceased person in a fight over the right of way. That there was a vulgar abuse between him and the keke rider over who among them have the right of way as they both accused each other of rough driving,” the statement read.





“But there was no crash between the Jeep and the Keke. Suspect will be charged to court.”



