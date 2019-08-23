Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports, took a tour of Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Friday.The 60,000 capacity facility is fast becoming a shadow of itself, with dilapidated facilities, grass and refuse littering virtually every spot.The stadium, inaugurated in 2003, was estimated to have gulped a total of $360 million.Below are pictures of the minister’s visit: