Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports, took a tour of Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Friday.

The 60,000 capacity facility is fast becoming a shadow of itself, with dilapidated facilities, grass and refuse littering virtually every spot.

The stadium, inaugurated in 2003, was estimated to have gulped a total of $360 million.

Below are pictures of the minister’s visit:







