Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives met indoors with Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.Recall Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives shared photos of the meeting on his official Twitter handle on Friday.Both Gbajabiamila and Buhari, who are on Hajj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, prayed for unity peace and progress for Nigeria.“With the First Lady @aishambuhari in Mecca. May Allah answer our prayers for unity peace and progress for our beloved country,” the Speaker tweeted.The Speaker had also shared photos of himself with some lawmakers, political leaders and Nigerians while on Hajj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.The Speaker also received prominent Saudi Leader, Sheik Rabie Bin Hawsawi in Medina on Wednesday.