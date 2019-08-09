



Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim has visited the family of a missing corps member, Eromosele Akhigbe, in Auchi town, the LGA headquarter of Estako west area of Edo state.





The visiting NYSC DG, who comforted the family of the missing corps member who was serving in Plateau state, expressed optimism that Eromosele would be found very soon.





He said the NYSC is working with security agencies to make sure the young man is found, and urged the mother, Mrs Dora Akhigbe, to be calm.





“Mama, I have spoken with you on phone severally, giving you assurances that we are doing everything possible to locate Eromosele. Now, I’m here physically to reassure you and members of your family that we are working round the clock with all security agencies to find him. I want you to remain calm and be hopeful because I m hopeful that we shall find our missing son. When that happens, I promise to bring him to you personally,” Ibrahim said.





Responding, the mother of the missing corps member, Mrs. Dora Akhigbe appealed to the government to urgently deploy all measures to rescue her son.





The visiting NYSC DG also visited the state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, at the government house.





While receiving Ibrahim, the secretary to the state government, Barrister Osarodion Ogie assured him that efforts are on top gear towards hosting the first set of corps members in the new Orientation Camp in Edo State.