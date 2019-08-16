



Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Friday led a delegation of senators to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina.





Among the federal lawmakers in the delegation were: Abdullahi Yahaya, senate leader; Ajayi Borrofice, deputy senate leader; Sabi Abdullahi, deputy whip; Enyinnaya Abaribe, minority leader; Philip Aduda, minority whip and Sahabi Ya’u, deputy minority whip.





Below are some pictures:

The senate president and his colleagues at Katsina airport

