



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Daura, Katsina state to mark this year’s Sallah celebration.





Among the governors are Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Godwin Obaseki of Edo.

Ovie Omo Agege, deputy senate president; Boss Mustapha, secretary to the federal government; and Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were also in Buhari’s hometown for the visit.





See pictures below: