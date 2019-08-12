



Abba Kyari, head of the intelligence response team of the inspector-general of police, recently led his men to the spot where three of their colleagues and a civilian were killed by some soldiers.





The victims were returning to Jalingo, the state capital after an undercover operation that led to the arrest of Hamisu Bala Wadume, a suspected kidnap kingpin.





The incident had sparked an outrage, with heated exchanges between the army and police in the media.





The defence headquarters later set up a panel to probe the incident. This followed a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kyari shared pictures of the visit to the scene on Facebook. Below are some of the pictures:



