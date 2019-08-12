 PHOTOS: Abba Kyari leads his men to spot where their colleagues were shot dead | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
PHOTOS: Abba Kyari leads his men to spot where their colleagues were shot dead

 Abba Kyari, head of the intelligence response team of the inspector-general of police, recently led his men to the spot where three of their colleagues and a civilian were killed by some soldiers.

The victims were returning to Jalingo, the state capital after an undercover operation that led to the arrest of Hamisu Bala Wadume, a suspected kidnap kingpin.

The incident had sparked an outrage, with heated exchanges between the army and police in the media.

The defence headquarters later set up a panel to probe the incident. This followed a directive from President Muhammadu Buhari.


Kyari shared pictures of the visit to the scene on Facebook. Below are some of the pictures:





