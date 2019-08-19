



Former Minister of Transportation and current ministerial nominee, Rotimi Amaechi, has been promoted to the highest rank in the Catholic Church under the order of the Knights of St. John.





His media aide, Mr. Israel Ibeleme, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.





He said Amaechi was conferred with the Exemplification honour of the knights of St. John from Grand Master, Nigerian Temple Noble and Exalted Knights of the Holy Cross Knight of St. John International.





Ibeleme said the former minister was conferred with the honour for his service to the Order and humanity for over 20 years at the Pope John Paul II Catholic Centre in Abuja.





He quoted Monsignor Kenneth Enang, in charge of the Pope John II Catholic Centre, as saying that the promotion was premised on Amaechi’s support toward the growth of the Catholic Church.





“We want to thank you Knights of St John’s, all the other knights, college of knights for the work you are doing for the church.





“For the support we get from the Knights in many areas not only the financial support but the moral support.





“The Knights built the seminary we have now at Kuje when cardinal Ekandem Dominic was alive and many of the Knights have built churches and handed over to the church.





“We ask God to bless you and your good works and let your labours not be in vain,” Enang was quoted as saying.





According to Ibeleme, the former minister, while accepting the honour, expressed joy for the promotion.





He said Amaechi also thanked the leaders and grand master of the Knight for considering him and his friends worthy of the promotion.













