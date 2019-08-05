



A combined team of security operatives Monday morning stormed the main entrance of the University of Ibadan in a bid to stop the planned nationwide RevolutionNow protest spearhead by the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omowole Sowore.





Our correspondent, who got to the gate some minutes before 8am, observed that the presence of heavy security operatives in around the main gate of the premier university took many students, lecturers and other visitors to the institution unaware.





Efforts made by our correspondent to know the rationale from the heavily-armed security operatives proved to be abortive as none of the security agents was ready to disclose reasons for their presence in the area.





Our correspondent later gathered that the rationale for the heavy security was due to the proposed nationwide #RevolutionNow protest being championed by the AAC Presidential Candidate in the 2019 election, Omoyele Sowore, and some other Nigerians, which was scheduled to hold today (Monday).

It was gathered that the combined team of Police, Department of State Services, Nigerian army and NSCDC, SARS officials and Oyo State combined security team code-named “Operation Burst” had, as early as 6:30 am taken over the University of Ibadan main gate in anticipation of the protest expected to get mobilised at the university.





The security agents, however, did not prevent any movement despite their heavy presence.





Our correspondent, who was at the University of Ibadan, reports that there was no sign of protest as the combined security team were monitoring the situation in about 300 metres in front of the university.





Meanwhile, in a commando-like manner, the security team apprehended a young man who was taking pictures of the security agents and was not spared heavy slaps from the gun-wielding mobile police officers and their SARS counterparts.





However, a supporter of the Sowore-led RevolutionNow said that the protest had been “technically stopped” for reasons he could not say.





The Oyo State Police Command, while reacting, however, cautioned residence of the state to steer clear of the planned protest tagged: “Revolution March Against the Federal Government of Nigeria”.





Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, in a statement made available on Monday, added that the command will fold its arm and allow any group to cause anarchy in the state.





“The commissioner of police in Oyo State, Shina Olukolu wishes to inform the entire citizens of this state to disregard the above captioned message and video trending on the social media being circulated by a faceless group called “Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria and other”.





“It is an illegal group attempting to incite the generality of the people to join a planned ‘Revolution’ March Against the Federal Government of Nigeria today Monday 5th August, 2019 mainly to force a regime change in the country. This is against the law of the land.





“The Police in Oyo State will not fold its arms and allow any individual or group to create anarchy, chao and acts that can leads breakdown of law and order,” the statement read.