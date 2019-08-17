Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo has urged her fans not to be deterred by those who hate them.Okeowo who is fondly called Omoborty by her fans took to her Instagram page to share a few reasons why people have hatred for others.The actress who flaunts her s3xy shape on Instagram said people will hate you if you have an opinion they don’t like.According to her: ”They will hate you if you are beautiful. They will hate you if you are a survivor and you’re successfully successful. They will hate you if you are right. They will hate you if you are popular. They will hate you when you get attention. They will hate you when people in their life like you. They will hate you if you worship a different version of their “god” and love God. They will hate you if you are spiritual. They will hate you if you have courage. They will hate you if you have an opinion they don’t like.“They will hate you when people support you. They will hate you when they see you happy.Heck! They will hate you if you post prayers and religious quotes.They just hate. However, remember this: They hate you because you represent something they feel they don’t.“It really isn’t about you. It is about the hatred they have for themselves. So smile today because there is something you are doing right that has a lot of people thinking about you.Which no one has the power to change, bcos God made you so.Koko of my story, be urself and do what makes u happy”