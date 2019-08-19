Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Peoples Democratic Party will on Monday (today) Abuja screen governorship aspirants from Bayelsa and Kogi States.Our correspondent in Abuja gathered that while aspirants from one state will be screened at the party secretariat at Wadata in Abuja, aspirants from the other state will be screened at the party’s complex called Legacy at Maitama in Abuja.Already the Chairman of the Screening Committee for Kogi State, who is also the Governor of Taraba State, Mr. Darius Isyaku has already arrived at the venue for the screening of Kogi State aspirants.It could not be confirmed if all the aspirants will come for the screening as there had been talks of the emergence of consensus candidates. It also could not be confirmed if consensus candidates had emerged.However, no fewer than 21 male and female aspirants from Bayelsa State and 12 male and female aspirants from Kogi State bought the expression of interest and governorship nomination forms.The Kogi State aspirants include a former Kogi State Governor, Capt Idris Wada (retd); Dr Joseph Ameh; Air Vice Marshal Salia Atawodi (retd.); the senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye; Abubakar Suleiman; Grace Adejo and Mr Abubakar Ibrahim.Others are Bayo Averehi, Mohammed Shaibu, Dr Victor Adoji, and Bayo Agberedi.The aspirants from Bayelsa State include the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Rear Admiral John Jonah; a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Timi Alaibe; a member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Frederick Agbedi; the senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Douye Diri; Mr Tobin Igiri; Mr Anthony George-Ikoli (SAN) and Teriale Oliver among others.