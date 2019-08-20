



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has faulted the call by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo that its leaders should join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.





Osinbajo had over the weekend called on PDP leaders to join the ruling party before they die.





The Vice President gave the call during a dinner to celebrate the 80th birthday of former National Chairman of the APC, John Oyegun in Abuja.





Osinbajo had said: “You can see that we politicians are very faithful and very loyal, indeed. I can only ask our friends in the PDP to also ensure that they cross over before they die. It is time for them to cross over.”

Reacting to the call, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan mocked Osinbajo over his inability to comprehend the “drumbeats playing across the nation.”





In a terse statement, Ologbondiyan said: “Professor Osinbajo cannot comprehend the drumbeats playing across the nation. Only that can account for his wishful invitation to our party members to decamp to the failed APC.





“Nigerians are looking toward the judiciary to return our party’s stolen presidential mandate for the nation to come out of the woods, which the APC and Buhari’s Presidency have plunged her.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday