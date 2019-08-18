Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Taribo West, Nigeria’s former professional footballer who played as a defender has narrated how him and his Super Eagles teammates sneaked women into camp while on international assignments.The former AC Milan centre-back is renowned for his unusual colourful hairstyle, and who had since become a pastor, gave the narrative while speaking with Sports Extra.“Sometimes we (the players) will import ladies from other countries and keep them in different hotels. As the competition progressed, more ladies would keep coming and going. It’s something we all did but my teammates won’t talk about it. I can talk about it now because I’ve given my life to Christ.“We normally kept the girls in different locations, but once everyone was asleep, around 2am, we would bring them into our hotel rooms. It happened in every tournament we competed in, from the Africa Cup of Nations to the World Cup.“We had a teammate who the other players waited for to bring in his girl first, because he always had fine women. Once we saw the shape and height of his girl, we would call our own boys to go out and negotiate for girls more beautiful than this player’s own. It was more like a competition for women amongst us then.“We had crazy guys in the team but there was discipline, that’s why we had to sneak the ladies into camp,” Taribo said.During his time as a professional footballer, Taribo played with French side, Auxerre before going on to play for Inter Milan and AC Milan. He also playee in the top leagues of England (Derby County) and Germany (Kaiserslautern).Pastor Taribo played at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups and the 2000 and 2002 Africa Cup of Nations. He won gold at the 1996 Olympic Games with the U-23 side, and had 42 caps for Nigeria.