



The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, on Thursday, released its report on the investigation into the rape scandal surrounding the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.Recall that CAN had given the PFN two weeks to submit report of its probe into the rape allegation against the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo.Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, PFN’s National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emma Isong disclosed that Fatoyinbo ignored the panel that was set up to investigate the accusations against him. He said the pastor snubbed several invitations to meet the five-member investigating panel set up on the matter.PFN, while declaring the investigation ‘inconclusive’, stated however that Busola and her husband, Timi Dakolo appeared before the panel.Recall that Busola, wife of Timi Dakolo had in weeks past disclosed details of how Fatoyinbo allegedly raped her when she was a teenager.Fatoyinbo, however, denied the allegation, saying he has never forced himself on any woman in his life.Details later…