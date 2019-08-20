Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has nominated a 27-year-old graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Seun Fakorede, as a commissioner.He bagged a civil engineering degree from the OAU in 2016.The Speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin, confirmed Fakorede”s nomination in his Facebook post on Monday.Ogundoyin wrote, “Let’s clear the air, the Oyo State House of Assembly has received the name of the 27-year-old Seun Fakorede of Ibarapaland as commissioner-nominee from the Oyo State government led by Governor Seyi Makinde.”