Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says he has always been in constant communication with his predecessor, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, over the past administration’s policies in the overall interest of the people.Makinde disclosed this on Monday while playing host to a delegation from Foursquare Gospel Church which paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Ibadan.He said it was the responsibility of any administration to provide good governance, adding that his government would not hesitate to sustain any good policy of his predecessor in the bid to enhance the living standard of the people.The governor said he won the election without godfathers, adding that this had helped his administration to stabilise.While congratulating the church on the successful election that brought about the new leadership, of the church, Makinde said politicians and election management bodies have something to learn from Foursquare Church on peaceful conduct of elections and smooth transition.”I am also glad to note that the General Overseer – Rev Felix Meduoye and the General Overseer-Elect – Rev Sam Aboyeji, are together and that you actually held an election.” You didn’t impose your successor and you allowed a free and fair process, probably we have one or two things to learn.”Also when I was elected and became governor-elect of the state, I actually reached out to the governor on the seat at the time and I told him that if it was all about the development of Oyo State; we must share the vision.”Even now, we still try to reach out to them (past administration) to say that some of the policies that they put in place were really good, some we need to thinker with, and some were outrightly anti-people.”But, if we don’t talk, we may not know some of the thought processes that went behind some of those policies.”So I am glad about what I am seeing in respect of your church, I do hope that the politicians will learn some things that if the goal is the same, it doesn’t matter who is there or who God has chosen.” I know that I wouldn’t have been sitting on this seat if not for God because I said to people that, at least it is the first time in this state, that I know, I don’t know about any other state, where somebody is elected with no godfather except God the father.”That is why it is easier for us to run a government that is very simple, we don’t have any complications and that is why we have been managing things without any external interference.”It’s one of the positive outcomes and we are only relying on God the father.”So, the godfathers are probably in their shells now trying to strategise to come out again but we know that we will make it difficult for them,” Makinde stated.Meduoye, who had earlier recalled the visit of Makinde to the church camp site for its convention prior to the election, noted that the prayer for the governor at the convention was fruitful.He said the church considered it necessary to introduce the new General Overseer to important people in different locations as a way of getting him ready for the task ahead.Aboyeji, the fifth indigenous General Overseer, who was elected on July 20 and to be inaugurated on Nov. 17, expressed happiness at the reception by the governor.He said that the church was setting the pace for others, especially in the area of smooth transition.