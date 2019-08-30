The Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday commenced the review of the over N285 billion budget approved for 2019 fiscal year by the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.





The move to slash the budget followed the second reading of the Oyo State Appropriation and Finance bills 2019 during the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin.





It was gathered that Ajimobi, had on Monday, 31st December, 2918 presented a proposed budget of two hundred and eighty-five billion naira (N285,000,000,000.00) for the 2019 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.





But, his successor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, is seeking a reduction of the 2019 budget by forty percent, putting the new proposed figure at N171 billion, as against the one earlier earmarked for the year under review.

The bills, which passed through second reading at the plenary were later referred to the House Committee on Public Account, Finance and Appropriation.





Ogundoyin while justifying the proposal, said the 2019 budget is an inherited bill which does not really represent the direction the present government intends to go and the agenda it plans to pursue.





He urged members of the House Committee on public account, finance and appropriation to critically review the budget in line with the vision of the present administration.





The Deputy Speaker, Abiodun Fadeyi, Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin and the Minority Leader, Asimiyu Alarape in their contributions called for adequate review of funds allocated to various Ministries, Departments, Parastatals and Agencies of government in the said budget.

