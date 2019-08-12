



The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has warned that tribalism is one major issue that may kill Nigeria.





He also noted that it is now the immediate, urgent challenge of the President Muhammadu Buhari government in its second term to frontally address the issues of insecurity eating deep the country.





The former Governor said that looking at where he is coming from and the level of unity that the country enjoyed in the past that quite a lot of things are not going right at the moment.





“I am worried. I have to accept your point there that quite a lot of things are not going right,” he told reporters on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

“And I think being an elder statesman; I will leave it at that for now. But the principles are clear.





“The genesis is clear of what gave rise to where we are now. As I have always said, if we don’t kill tribalism, it will kill this country





“To my mind, it is now the immediate, urgent challenge of the government in its second term to frontally address these issues and these challenges and these problems because there is no question at all.





“They are not healthy for the nation and yes, they are worrisome. I find them worrisome too. But it is my hope and prayers that they will be effectively addressed.”