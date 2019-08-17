 Oyegun, a complete gentleman, peacemaker -Aisha Buhari | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
First Lady Aisha Buhari has described the former national chairman of All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, as a complete gentleman and a peacemaker.

She made this known on her Instagram handle on Saturday in a message to celebrate the former APC chairman on his 80th birthday anniversary.

The first lady also described the celebrant as a unifying factor who worked tirelessly for the development of his fatherland.

She, therefore, wished him a long life in good health and prosperity.


The message reads: “Happy Birthday, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, former National Chairman of APC.

“A complete gentleman, a peacemaker and a unifying factor of our time.

“Wishing you many years ahead in good health and prosperity.”




