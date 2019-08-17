First Lady Aisha Buhari has described the former national chairman of All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, as a complete gentleman and a peacemaker.
She made this known on her Instagram handle on Saturday in a message to celebrate the former APC chairman on his 80th birthday anniversary.
The first lady also described the celebrant as a unifying factor who worked tirelessly for the development of his fatherland.
She, therefore, wished him a long life in good health and prosperity.
The message reads: “Happy Birthday, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, former National Chairman of APC.
“A complete gentleman, a peacemaker and a unifying factor of our time.
“Wishing you many years ahead in good health and prosperity.”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.