There was outrage across the Nigerian social media space on Monday after popular Instagram comedian, Gloria Oloruntobi popularly known as Maraji posted a message saying Jesus was the only way to heaven and not Allah.

Many Nigerians reacted swiftly to her statement on social media, advising her to thread carefully because of the sensitivity in the matter.

Others also questioned her timing of this statement, at a time when millions of Nigerian Muslims are celebrating Sallah.

































