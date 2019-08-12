Maraji dropped this on Sallah day, clout chasers be doing the most these days. pic.twitter.com/DA7fCZ9A7G August 12, 2019

Dude talk about your God and his awesomeness without mentioning other people's God for God's sake. That's what maraji did. Its wrong. — I am that dope fella (@demowen) August 12, 2019

You see how many Christians are calling out Maraji?



That's the way to go...



We should learn to respect people's religion and belief including traditional religion.



Stop demonizing traditional religion! — Anambra1stson (@UcheOkoyep) August 12, 2019

This Maraji lady better not travel to any Muslim state in Nigeria for her safety — Abraham MUFC 4-3-3 🌺 (@AttaAbraham) August 12, 2019

I used to be a big fan of Maraji but i'm done. Nigeria as we have grown to know are sensitive to religious matters, we all know Christians love Jesus and see him as their saviour. Why belittle other belief to support yours in public? Where's the wisdom in that? — Haliru Usman (@Bwari90) August 12, 2019

Maraji wants to start a religious war or what? Allow them celebrate their sallah in peace abeg. — Veyn (@Whispertogalaxy) August 12, 2019

What people need to understand is that nobody is mad at what Maraji said. Christians say Muslims worship a fake God and vice versa.

The only issue is her timing. You don’t come on their biggest festival of the religious year and bash them. Mba nu. That’s very wrong — 🥀🇳🇬 (@Ehformah) August 12, 2019

Unfortunately, alot of religious extremists share the same exact sentiment with Maraji.



Christians: Jesus Christ is the son of God, you can’t go to heaven if you’re an unbeliever



Muslims: “Allah is the only God and any on that believes otherwise is an infidel”



Sigh. — JAGS (@EtniesJags) August 12, 2019



Religion is a very sensitive issue in Nigeria

therefore

as much as possible

I stay away from throwing out my opinion into an uncontrolled public space.

Maraji's writeups are very insensitive especially in a religious diverse country like Nigeria. Religious choices are personal. You shouldn't try to get others rattled by disregarding theirs. pic.twitter.com/XEdvycYfgD August 12, 2019

We all have our different opinions about our faith and religious beliefs.



You just don't have to voice it out as a brand, and even if you want to, you must be smart and diplomatic on your choice of words.



Maraji must learn from this mistake, apologize and move on! — LOLA (@CuteNaija) August 12, 2019

Maraji's timing was beyond stupid but if we're being honest, I mess with Maraji for her easily digestible, simple ass humor I have not one day considered her views or opinions cos... I don't care.

That's not why she exists to me.

So... its whatever really. Lol! — Prof B'tamuch Rada (B.A. Ho) (@ElJefe__) August 12, 2019

There was outrage across the Nigerian social media space on Monday after popular Instagram comedian, Gloria Oloruntobi popularly known as Maraji posted a message saying Jesus was the only way to heaven and not Allah.See post below...Many Nigerians reacted swiftly to her statement on social media, advising her to thread carefully because of the sensitivity in the matter.Others also questioned her timing of this statement, at a time when millions of Nigerian Muslims are celebrating Sallah.