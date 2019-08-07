Who did this to us??? Why are we useless like this? What fukery is this? SMH https://t.co/EeGwDITUy9 August 7, 2019

In the Australian Parliament an Honorable member was allowed to suckle her infant baby. pic.twitter.com/5TsawgkoTK August 7, 2019

Change the standing orders...you shouldn't punish mothers and babies — N. Chege 🇰🇪 (@_theCustodian) August 7, 2019

Me myself I don't see the problem of coming with the baby to Parliament,moreover MPIGS are very many in the Parliament until they loose what to do so better carry your baby and breastfeed there. A good reason to #PunguzaMizigoBill2019 August 7, 2019

Someone tell her to keep her theatrics to herself... Nation Assembly is a house of honor and there is no legitimate explanation to bringing a baby to the house — @jose_nderi (@joseph_nderi18) August 7, 2019

Wooh!!! Calling out a mum for playing her maternal role selflessly to serve her people ... what was so wrong? Unfriendly work spaces are the problem. Now you know how hard it is formany other moms , some with newborns and have inflexible bosses — Murugi Mensler (@NKaraga) August 7, 2019

The “punishment” meted out to a Kenyan female lawmaker for bringing her baby to the floor of the National Assembly has sharply divided social media.According to Kenya’s NTV, the Kwale women representative, Zuleikha Juma, was kicked out of the National Assembly after she walked into the chamber with a baby.Ms. Juma was reported to have said she had an emergency and had to choose between coming with the baby to work or not coming to work altogether.However, the incident has sent social media into a frenzy, with many commentators divided over the propriety or otherwise of her action and resultant “punishment”.Read comments monitored on Twitter: