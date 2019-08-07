 Outrage as female lawmaker gets kicked off National Assembly floor for going in with baby | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Zuleikha Juma of Kenya's National Assembly

The “punishment” meted out to a Kenyan female lawmaker for bringing her baby to the floor of the National Assembly has sharply divided social media.

According to Kenya’s NTV, the Kwale women representative, Zuleikha Juma, was kicked out of the National Assembly after she walked into the chamber with a baby.


Ms. Juma was reported to have said she had an emergency and had to choose between coming with the baby to work or not coming to work altogether.

However, the incident has sent social media into a frenzy, with many commentators divided over the propriety or otherwise of her action and resultant “punishment”.



