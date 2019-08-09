One of the organisers of the #RevolutionNow protest, Seeni Ajayi, has said the coalition was happy it achieved its purpose of kick-starting a revolution in the country.Ajayi said Monday’s protest was a success because Nigerians started discussing issues that arose from it and more people joined the movement.The activist stated this in a phone interview while responding to claims that the protest was called off by the organisers.According to him, the organisers only planned the protest for one day to kick-start the movement while the rest of the work was ongoing backstage.Ajayi said the organisers had also been busy about how to secure the bail of over 65 persons arrested by the police and other state actors across the country.The activist added that the organisers were also planning for an eventuality.He said: “It is not correct to say the protest was suspended since we only budgeted for one day protest to start the revolution. We are actually doing other things.“We actually have to ascertain the casualties of the Nigerian state on Monday. It will be callous on our part not to address the casualties, and it was quite huge.“Over 65 persons were arrested across the country. There was one gunshot wound in Lagos and in Ogun State. We are still looking at two or three; 40 persons were picked up by the police and state-sponsored thugs.“The government committed a lot of crimes on that day and we are just getting many people out on bail. We are actually preparing for what will happen tomorrow.“But what all this has done is that the revolution has begun. People are discussing the issue of change; people are also organising and joining us. That is what victory for us.”Also, the Ogun State Police Command said the four persons it arrested during the protest had been charged before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court.Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said Daniel Abraham, 29, Afofun Festus, 18, Kolawole Seun, 25, and Okoro Romeo, 38, were arraigned on three counts of conspiracy, unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace. He said the alleged offences are punishable under sections 516, 70 and 249 (D) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun State.“The four suspects pleaded not guilty and were admitted to bail while the case was adjourned till August 15,” he said.