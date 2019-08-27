Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola on the occasion of 28th anniversary of the creation of the state, has predicted better days ahead for the state.In a statement personally signed by him on Tuesday, the governor noted that even though the government has every reason to roll out the drums in celebration, it has decided to make it a low-key celebration, owing to the prevailing economic situation in the country.Oyetola, while paying glowing tributes to the founding fathers of the state, including his predecessors in office, for laying a solid foundation upon which successive administrations have continued to build on, also lauded people of the state for displaying unrivalled culture, ingenuity and hard work.He added that the current administration is one of continuity, saying that is why it has continued the transformation of Osun from where the last administration left off.The governor said the administration’s policies and programmes are driven by citizens’ needs, which were harvested during the Thank You Tour/Town Hall Meetings, where the people presented their yearnings and aspirations to the government.He noted that the exercise was further validated by the United Kingdom Department for International Development’s funded Citizens’ Needs Assessment exercise in Osun State.Enumerating some of his achievements since coming to power about ten months ago, Oyetola said, “We promised to pay full salary to all our workers, we have not defaulted. We promised to pay our pensioners; we have also not defaulted.“We promised to rebuild, remodel and, in some cases, carry out total rehabilitation of existing school buildings in series 4 classrooms, 5 classrooms, 6 classrooms, 8 classrooms, 10, 15 and 20 classrooms at a maximum of 50 pupils/students per class, to cater for communities at 200, 250, 300, 400, 500, 750 pupils per school. We have commissioned completed projects in that regard in Telemu and Morinu, in Olaoluwa and Iwo Local Government Areas respectively. Our work as a government so far points to one fact: better days ahead.“We have also reconstructed and equipped 11 fire service stations, with 14 fire fighting vehicles to give confidence to the firefighters in the discharge of their life- and property-saving duties. We did that because security is meaningless without safety.”The governor also noted that Osun, which has been known for peace since its creation in 1991, only last year, won the nation’s Most Peaceful State Award.To further sustain the status of being the most peaceful state in the country, the governor said the state is partnering with other South West states to strengthen security in the region and that soon the Western Nigeria Security Network will commence operation to fortify the area.“We are contributing 20 Armoured Personnel Carriers and other ideas and logistics to further guarantee the security of lives and property of the citizens in our state and region,” Oyetola added.