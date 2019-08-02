



A cross-section of Nigerians has reacted to the recent abduction of five ministers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who were kidnapped on their way to attend the church’s Ministers’ Conference in Lagos.





Recall that the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, announced the abduction on Friday at the Redeemed Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.





Adeboye, while charging the congregation to pray for the release of the abductees, said the abduction took place on Thursday along the Ijebu-Ode axis.





He was quoted as saying, “As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?”

Also, the Catholic Parish Priest of St. James, the Greater Parish, Ugbawka, in Enugu State, Rev FR Paul Offu was reportedly shot dead by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Thursday evening.





The recent developments have stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media as they called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s led government to resolve insecurity problems ravaging the country.





Some Nigerians have directed their grievance towards Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, who is also a Pastor of RCCG, as they called on the Vice President to speak up against the feared attack on Christendom.





Below are some comments gathered from Twitter:





@Mezie_Clements “Good news for the RCCG them, make sure the pastor-vice president hears about this ASAP.”





@_Emeka “Indeed Prayers, Prayers, Prayers. While there’s an RCCG pastor who is the Vice President of this zoo.”





@Kcnaija “Now that kidnappers extended their rampage to 5 RCCG pastors, will Osinbajo still say reports of widespread kidnappings are exaggerated?”





@Okorosong “Osinbajo should not forget that Nigeria is not RCCG where DADDY says whatever pleases his business ventures without members asking how and why.”





@Badniggafela “If Vice President Osinbajo is really the pastor RCCG has been portraying him to be he would have resigned from his position a long time ago.”





@Ik_Chukwurah “This has gotten way out of hand. What is happening? If Prof Osinbajo has a conscience, he should resign his position as a VP to this administration but the ‘typical Nigerian’ in him overrides every shred of national and patriotic duty.”





@Hanthro4real “Pastor Osinbajo was at Late Precious family house and told them their son passing away was the will of God. Hopefully, he will have the strength to visit the abducted pastor’s families and tell them it is written that they will be kidnapped.”





@Ifediba5 “Silent in the face of injustice is a conspiracy, even pastors refused to speak the truth.”





@Demoore90210 “You will hear Pastor Adeboye’s voice now that the thing has reached his Pastors in Ogun. If it was when a Christian female RCCG Pastor was killed in Abuja by extremists, he was quiet. Today, the thing has touched home. The evil is enough to go round.”





@Dr_Spex “Most Nigerian Religious leaders, journalists, activists, politicians, etc will never speak on any issue or take action on anything except it hits one of them. This Enugu Catholic priest issue is an example.”





@Segunvc “Five ministers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) have been reportedly abducted along Ijebu-Ode axis. Whats Nigeria turning into?





@Urue “And again, we have to let this one sly as usual. A Catholic Priest was murdered yesterday, on his way back to his parish in Enugu. For no reason, these Fulani men shoot him down. Our government will still keep quite as this is none of their business but RUGA is their Headache.”





@Prettieadella “This is heartbreaking! Following the killing of a Priest in Enugu; Fulani herdsmen also kidnap 5 pastors of the Redeemed Christian church of God RCCG along Ijebu Ode expressway.”