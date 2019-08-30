



An elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has declared that Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is empty and has no powers.





Yakassai stated this while stressing that Oshiomhole has no powers to “make” members of the party win any electoral positions.





In a statement he signed, Yakassai insisted that only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide the rising of APC party members across the country and not Oshiomhole.





According to Yakassai: “Oshiomhole as the APC National Chairman, cannot make you even a member of the State House of Assembly.

“He has only the name of National Chairman. He has no powers, he is empty, the partymen know that their party leaders are empty.





“But, if Buhari says you should be this or that, automatically, you will be so, and this also applies to states where the state governors also call the shots.”





Baring his mind on the lack of respect accorded to leaders of various political parties in the country, the elder statesman advised that powers should be given back to the elected party leaders.





According to him, “Powers of political parties must be returned to the members of the party.





“You cannot rise to the position of even a messenger in a political party at the state or national level without the blessings or nod of your governor or the president.”

