



The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi has stated that he and other traditional leaders were working with President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to deal with the menace of violent herdsmen.





He made the disclosure in a chat with journalists on Sunday in Canada, at the end of his official visit to the country.





Ogunwusi was honoured and presented a key to the city of Brampton in Toronto by the Mayor, Patrick Brown.





On the recent kidnappings in the South-West by suspected Fulani herdsmen, Ooni said that the emphasis should be on bad Fulani people.

”The bad herdsmen are the one to be dealt with. Even the president has been trying to separate the good ones from the bad ones. We are glad that they have been trying to proffer solution to what is going on.





“We are working closely with the Federal Government, and we are letting them know that it is a collective problem. If there is no adequate security, there wont be any investment.”





On the Ruga settlement saga, the monarch said: “Nobody is supporting RUGA; as said earlier, the president said the issue would be discussed better at the appropriate time.





“We should not allow something that would cause problem in the future. We are all Nigerians; if you want RUGA, individuals should go and get land.





“Igbos have investments in Yorubaland; Yorubas also have investments in Igboland. Yorubas have investment in the North; they did not do it for free; the Northerners also have investment in Yorubaland”.





When asked if the clamour for regionalism should be adhered to for the purpose of dowsing the tension, Ooni posited that if that would give youths a sense of belonging and inclusiveness, then it should be adopted.





He added that any structural adjustment that has the potential of taking people out of poverty should be considered.

