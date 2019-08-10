



Youth of apex Igbo social-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide on Saturday said it has taken the lead to build bridges across six geo-political zones to ensure the emergence of Igbo President come 2023.





Ohanaeze youth said an alliance of the Eastern Region with the North will produce one of the present Southeast Governors and one present Northern Governor as a running mate, or a former Vice President or former Governor or Senator, depending on the choice of the North.





The youth organization, in a statement signed by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, its President General on Saturday, also said that it was working towards ensuring a past Governor from the South East emerges as Nigeria’s first citizen.





Outlining its plans for the next presidential election, Ohanaeze youth noted that Igbos are marginalised in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement added, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has taken the lead in building bridges across the six geo-political zones, through aggressive persuasion on some aggrieved northern groups and leaders, who felt marginalised in the President Buhari regime or schemed out of relevance and importantly have viewed Southwest alliance with the North as a farce.





“We have concluded arrangement to play hosts first class traditional rulers, opinion leaders, prominent northern groups and Arewa youth leaders to re-align and build confidence ahead of 2023 Presidential election without any political affiliations or party.





“North has been the traditional partner in progress since 1960s with the old Eastern Region, until there was suspicion brewing between the years created by artificial barriers which this move and series of consultations will automatically restore.





“Hopefully will restore the North and Old Eastern Region alliances, then the insecurity in some quarters will be flush into the dustbin of history.





“Old Eastern Region alliance with the North through proper understanding and cooperation, will produce one of the present Southeast Governors and one present Northern Governor, or former Vice President or former Governor or Senator, depending the choice of the North, will pair ahead of 2023.





“We are extending hands of friendship with the Coalition of Northern Groups and Arewa Youth leaders, to build a united front and alliance that will hold the two regions together as partnership, as we had in 1960s.





“History will always repeat itself, as traditional partners in progress, a Nigeria President of Igbo stock will largely favour the North with huge dividends of democracy.”



