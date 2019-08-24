



The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has urged Igbos living in Japan and Asia countries to disregard any order emanating from the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to attack, disgrace or arrest President Muhammadu Buhari.





Buhari will travel to Japan participates Sunday to participates in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African development, holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28-30th 2019 in Japan.





Ohabaeze youth, in a statement signed and made available on Saturday by Comrade Obinna Achionye, Deputy President-General of the group, said, “It was suicidal and foolishness that someone will never participate in assault proposed by him against President Buhari in Japan, and directs gullible igbo youths to risk jail in Japan and deportations, while he enjoys in London.





“Asia countries are not like Europe where someone will engage in activities against a visiting African President without heavy sanction and punishment by the host country.









“We wish to disassociate ourselves from the rented crowd that received Ike Ekweremadu at Enugu airport.





“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide observed that a desperate Enugu lawmaker from Ezeagu LGA who’s a stooge of Ekweremadu in Enugu State House of Assembly, went to Onitsha main market and ogbete Enugu market to persuade touts and beggars to masquerade as Ohanaeze youths to give the impression that Igbo Youths give Ekweremadu a rousing welcome.





“Contrary to his expectations, he was betrayed by lack of communication skills exhibited by a 60 years old man parading himself as a Youth leader, though we condemned the attack on ekweremadu in Germany but we are not involved in the decitful outing. We will sanction the lawmaker appropriately.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday