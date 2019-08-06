



The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has advised Ndigbo who have what it takes to preside over the country, to start early in reaching out to other political blocs and groups in the country ahead of the 2023 presidency.





Chuks Ibegbu, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, in a statement on Tuesday evening, explained that the call is necessitated by the need to get zone poised for future political permutations.





This was as the pan Igbo body reiterated its earlier stand power should shift to the South-East zone in 2023.





Part of the statement read, “We call on all Presidential materials in Igbo land to begin early enough to build networks with political blocs , groups and individuals in other zones

of the country in preparation for future political permutations. Ohanaeze believe and maintaine that its just and fair after the North for power to shift to the South East.





“But power is not just given. |Contenders have to move out on time. Our call for any other political entity from any other zone aspiring to rule the nation after the North to think twice is in the interest of the nation. We are asking all political parties in Nigeria to zone their Presidency to the South East zone at the appropriate time.”





Ohanaeze, however, opined that a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction would address

the developmental challenges of Nigeria and bring the best out of all Nigerians.





Ohanaeze has been in the forefront of calls for the South East geo-political zone to occupy the number-one office of the country after President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.





But some All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, particularly from the South West zone have insisted that South-East does not deserve the Presidency in 2023 over the poor outing of Buhari, who was the APC flag bearer in the last 2019 presidential election, in the zone.