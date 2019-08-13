



President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari for refusing to implement the report of the community set up by the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the purpose of restructuring the country.





The APC had set up a committee on restructuring headed by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai and they came up with the report that was accepted by the national leadership of the party.





Nwodo said the President has not been faithful to his manifesto, adding that he (Buhari) is looking for his own personal interest.





Nwodo, speaking on Arise TV, said the military carefully structured the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria against Ndigbo.





The Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General noted that the constitution was based on extreme discrimination and jaundiced against the Igbo people.





“The military designed a constitution at the end of the war to contain the Igbo.





“We have the smallest number of local governments of all the six geopolitical zones; smallest number of representatives in the National Assembly; the smallest number of local government councils, two states in the North West of Nigeria have as much local governments as we have in the South East,” he said.





“The president has not been faithful to his manifesto. After he won the election, his party set up a committee on restructuring headed by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai and they made this report that which was accepted by the national leadership of his party,” he added.





“And when he faced interviewed by the press, he said that our problem was not structure but process.





“He swallowed his manifesto; he swallowed the decision of his national executive committee and he says we are looking for our personal interest. It’s rather the president that is looking for his own personal interest,” Nwodo stated.