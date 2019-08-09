The Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State has said there is no automatic ticket for incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki, of the All Progressive Congress, APC if he decides to join the party.In an internal memo signed by its Publicity Secretary Mr Chris Nehikhare, after a stakeholder meeting on Tuesday, the party Chairman, Mr Dan Orbih, said if Obaseki’s plan was to cross over to the PDP, there would be no provision for automatic ticket in PDP.The memo, which was made available to journalists read in part, “On the rumours concerning Governor Obaseki – one issue that keeps coming up in the build-up to next year governorship election is whether Obaseki is coming to join us? My answer is I don’t know.Will you receive him if he wants to join us? My answer is Yes; our party membership is open to all Nigerians who wants to join. Are we going to give automatic ticket to him? There is no provision in our party constitution that guarantees automatic ticket for anyone contesting governorship ticket. Our Governorship candidate will be chosen in compliance with the provisions of our party’s constitution,” he said.The meeting was held at the residence of its leader, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, The Esama of Benin Kingdom.The meeting that was called at the instance of the state chairman had in attendance leaders of the party from the 18 local government areas, as well as all the members of the state executive.