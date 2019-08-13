



Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, is his brother.





Speaking while receiving Obaseki at his Iyamoh residence in Estako west local government area of the state on Monday, Oshiomhole said the report of rift between them is the creation of people with personal interest.





He later told journalists that the private meeting he had with the governor was not unusual as he was in constant touch with Obaseki.





“From time to time, we have always been meeting. It is not an unusual visit, the meeting afforded me the opportunity to meet with my brother and with people I have worked with,” he said.





Obaseki said he decided to celebrate Sallah with his predecessor and to also honour him just as John Oyegun, the former APC national chairman, was celebrated by the state earlier in the day.





“There is nothing unusual about this meeting; today is Sallah and we have just finished celebrating with the former APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in Benin City, and we decided to come here to celebrate Sallah with my predecessor,” he said.





A misunderstanding between Obaseki and Oshiomhole had led to the factionalisation of the state assembly.





Nine lawmakers loyal to Obaseki were secretly inaugurated on June 17, leaving their colleagues in the camp of Oshiomhole stranded.





The national assembly had asked the governor to issue a fresh proclamation for the state assembly but he vowed not to.





Pro-Obaseki lawmakers later filed a suit to stop the national assembly from taking over Edo assembly over the crisis.



