



Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has identified prayer, praise and faith in God as the three instruments to make Nigeria great again.





He said the country needs these three spiritual instruments to overcome the myriad of socio-economic and political challenges besetting the country.





The former military and democratic leader stated this at the 2019 National Altar of Praise and Prayer for the Nation, entitled: ‘As in the Days of Jehoshaphat,’ taken from II Chronicles 20:22, held at Molete Baptist Church, Ibadan.





The event was organised by the Gospel Musicians Association of Nigeria (GOMAN), under the leadership of Evangelist Funmi Aragbaye.

Obasanjo, who was represented by former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Doyin Okupe, said praising God, prayer to God and faith in God are the three factors that could make God heal Nigeria, reshuffle it and prosper the nation.





According to him, “I identify with the theme of this event, which is ‘As in the Days of Jehoshaphat,’ taken from II Chronicles 20:22. The theme is all about praise, prayer and faith in God. With praise, prayer and faith, God will surely heal our land, reshuffle it and prosper this nation.”





Obasanjo said that God, who has been so merciful to Nigeria and Nigerians, only demands and desires exhortation from human beings.





“I believe in the sovereignty of God and helplessness or lack of capacity of man to gratify the enormity of His grace and mercy over us. For everything that God brings to us, 90 per cent of it, we are not even aware of. But the only thing we can give back to Him is praise. That is all he demands and desires from us,” he said.





He pointed out that for praise, prayer and faith to be acceptable before God, one must not be slothful.