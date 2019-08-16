



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has explained that payment of N30,000 minimum wage to corps members will depend on directive from the federal government.





He also disclosed that date of birth of corp members would start appearing as from the issuance of the Batch C discharge certificates to guard against age falsification.





The NYSC Director-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim, said this while speaking to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.





”On the minimum wage, I cannot make any pronouncement because it is ongoing. The moment it is transmitted to NYSC, we will make it known to the corps members and the general public,” he said.

He said the NYSC Act stipulates that fake graduates are liable to two years in jail, after prosecution.





He said a corps producing institution will be blacklisted if it engages in this act.





“Let me reiterate our warning that any person who presents fake certificate in an attempt to get mobilised for service will be handed over to the security agencies for prosecution.





“We are working on those fake corps members. They will be arrested and prosecuted.





“If I show you their papers, you will feel very sad. Some people have asked me if NYSC has the power to crosscheck the certification of graduates, I said no, but we have the power to ensure that unqualified Nigerians are not mobilised for service.





“The NYSC Act says unqualified Nigerians who go for service are liable for jail (term) of two years.





“So, the NYSC will never condone or abet illegality in any form. We want Nigerians to know that. Since inception, 4,644,804 Nigerians have participated in the scheme.”





Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has lamented delay in implementation not the new minimum wage.