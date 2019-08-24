Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Six fake NYSC members were on Saturday in Katsina orientation camp caught parading themselves as corps members in the camp which commenced registration and subsequently sworn in, 2019 Batch B stream II corps members, deployed to the state.The State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya made the above disclosure during an interaction with newsmen in his office while parading the last two female Corps members out of the 6 that were caught.He said’’ the two fake corps members were caught following a security report from the DG NYSC Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, that the two were carrying fake certificates. Based on that, we set out the security network to trap them and they were caught. They have confessed to the offence’’."we will like to follow due process in handling the case by arraigning them before the camp court today before they would be demitted and decamped today".The fake Corps members gave their names as: Offor Chinelo Blessing with registration No. KT/19B/3696 and call-up No. NYSC /ISU/2019/260/22 from IMO State University, carrying fake result in B.Sc Insurance and Actuarial ScienceOthers include: Merienwa Chimdinma Ngozi with registration number KT/19B/3836 and call-up no. NYSC /ISU/2019/259331 from the same university carrying fake certificate in B.A ed Education/Eng, plus the other fourRecall that the NYSC DG had shortly before the orientation camp, issued series of warnings to members of the public not to go the NYSC camp with fake result, vowing to hand over anyone that was caught to the police for prosecution.