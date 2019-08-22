



The National Economic Council says plans are underway to engage N-Power beneficiaries and National Youth Service Corps members in community policing.





Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





He said that Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State presented an update on NEC Ad-hoc Committee on Security and Policing.





“The update was presented by the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Fayemi.





“He noted that the Inspector General of Police has initiated the commencement of community policing and there is a plan to consider using N-Power beneficiaries and Youth Corps members as Police Officers in their Local Government Areas.’’

