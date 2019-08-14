Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, on Wednesday, filed a suit, seeking the Federal High Court Abuja to vacate its earlier interim forfeiture order on his assets granted to the Federal Government.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential panel in charge of recovering stolen public properties had, on July 14, taken temporary possession of several properties allegedly owned by Mr Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North Senatorial District.This followed an interim forfeiture order by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, on July 5, giving the lawmaker or anyone who might have owned the seized assets 30 days to convince the court why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Nigerian government.In a motion on notice by Counsel to the senator, Mr Robbert Clarke, SAN, on Wednesday, Nwaoboshi urged the court to set aside the ruling.Justice Taiwo, who adjourned the matter till Aug. 19, said the decision was to give all parties the room to file all the necessary processes in the interest of justice.