Police in Rivers State on Wednesday killed a notorious armed robber and kidnapper, popularly known as Abacha.Abacha, the leader of an arm robbery gang terrorising Emohua area of the East-West Road, was killed in a camp in Rumuakunde in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.He was said to have been shot dead during a gun battle between his gang and police.A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, indicated that the police, during the operation that was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, recovered arms and ammunition belonging to the gang.Omoni disclosed that a combined team of Operation Sting, officers from Rumuji police station and a vigilante group in the community carried out the operation that led to the death of the notorious robber.He said, ‘’The security team, stormed a kidnappers’ camp at Rumuakunde, Emohua Local Government Area, where a gang terrorising the East-West Road was hibernating.‘’Abacha was shot during a duel with security personnel as the hoodlums tried to escape arrest.’’He said other members of the gang escaped with injuries.Omoni stated that investigation was on with a view to apprehending members of the gang, including one Ekwueme.