



Northern youths under the aegis of United Northern Youth and Students (UNYS) have berated Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai over his recent claim on zoning, ahead the 2023 presidential election.





The UNYS also declared their position on ambition of former Lagos State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for Presidency in 2023.





El-Rufai had recently called for the abolition of power rotation in the country.





Coordinator of the youth group, Comrade Jabir Maiturare, stated this when he addressed a press conference in Kaduna on Friday.









“In any case, whenever he seeks to contest for any position, including the presidency in 2023, we are ready to give him overwhelming support, and we therefore dissociate ourselves from such irresponsible act of some minority youth from the North.





“In the same vein, we wish to state categorically that Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai’s statement against the zoning arrangement in place is uncalled for and should not be given any serious thought because he speaks only for himself and not for the North.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday