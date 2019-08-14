



The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a man of double standards with regard to his role in causing the present high political polarization in Nigeria and the deterioration of trust in the current administration.





The northern groups said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s comment on “Let’s work for growth, not separation” published in one of the dailies on Monday, August 11, 2019 is the usual infant-like response to outright political lie, distortion, exaggeration, misrepresentation, deception, half-truth and overstatement, the self-acclaimed national leader of the All Progressives Congress thinks he can fool the nation with.





CNG spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman in a statement issued on Tuesday said, “The comments by Tinubu only succeeded in further exposing hypocrisy and obsession with double standards with regard to his role in causing the present high political polarization in Nigeria and the deterioration of trust in the current administration.





“Accustomed to the usual infant-like response to outright political lie, distortion, exaggeration, misrepresentation, deception, half-truth and overstatement, the self-acclaimed national leader of the All Progressives Congress thinks he can fool the nation with that caper on national growth.

“While we do not envy the Asiwaju his privilege to believe he can push his ambition for the presidency at all cost, we nevertheless find it ridiculous that he still thinks he can can get away with this latest rap on national growth after having stood against it for quite long.”





According to the northern groups, “As we join the general uproar and condemnation that trailed the statement by Tinubu, he should explain the absence of his sense of cohesion when, in 2015, the Oba of Lagos, whose affinity to Tinubu is no secret, ordered that all Igbos must vote Tinubu’s APC or leave the state.





“Tinubu’s concern for national growth was certainly missing at the inception of this administration when he vehemently stood against the formation of an inclusive government against the advice of the leadership of the Northern Elders Forum for Buhari to appoint an Igbo as Secretary to the federal government.”





CNG said they were aware that Tinubu solely misled President Buhari against that patriotic advice by insisting that the Igbo did not vote him and that it was not safe for another Igbo to succeed the office which was immediately vacated by a kinsman.





“He made the President appoint his stooge, Babachir Lawal who turned out to be a national disgrace. This much was confirmed by Lawal himself when he said he owed his appointment to Tinubu and to some extent, Bisi Akande.

And after the scandalous fall of Lawal, Tinubu again prevailed against an Igbo successor and imposed another stooge, Boss Mustapha.





“Tinubu should explain where his conscience for nationhood was during the February 2019 elections when after disenfranchising the Igbo community in Lagos, militant OPC youth backed by leaders of the South West violently attacked Igbo communities and their businesses.





“He should explain his democratic claim and desire for growth in relation to his unilateral insistence on denying a sitting Governor Ambode of Lagos state the right to seek reelection in 2019. This he did despite personal efforts by President Buhari to show that Ambode was a performing hardworking governor. The President even sent a committee of seven governors picked across states to persuade Tinubu’s by he stood his ground merely for his personal interest,” the northern groups explained.





The statement added, “Tinubu’s sense of nationalism also came to question with his silence at the time his people in the South West deployed every unconventional means to fight the presidency, the entire Fulani and the larger North over the Ruga initiative of the federal government.





“His concern for national integration must have gone to sleep when the Afenifere, an organization he naurishes, ordered the Fulani our guy of the Southwest, and when Gani Adams threatened to mobilize 2 million Yoruba warriors against the Fulani in the Southwest.





“Where was Tinubu’s sense of patriotism when his tootelage Omoyele Sowore recently masterminded and actually called for a violent protest with the ultimate aim of overthrowing a democratically elected government in which he, Tinubu is singularly the major beneficiary?





“How does Tinubu explain his conspiratorial silence when Sole Soyinka, Falana and other rubble rousers on his payroll openly supported and backed the masterminded of the overthrow attempt?





“We task Tinubu to justify his claim to nationalism and growth against the four-year protracted war he waged against Bukola Saraki and Amaechi simply because the opposed the emergence of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the buildup to the 2015 elections.”