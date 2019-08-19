



A Northern group, known as Arewa Northern Action Front, has called on the North to join the ‘RevolutionNow’ protest since, according to the group, President Muhammadu Buhari has continued working with a cabal of Mamman Daura, Ismaila Funtua and Abba Kyari.





The Arewa group said that the northern Nigeria has been pushed to the wall and is now joining other parts of the country in a prolonged revolution protest until a result is achieved.





A statement jointly signed by Samuel D. Katung and Comrade Tanko Mustapha, chairman and secretary respectively, said, “We therefore give notice that northern Nigeria has been pushed to the wall and is now joining other parts of the country in a prolonged revolution protest until result is achieved.





“Our schedule for the takeoff is as follows: Kaduna, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau States- (Thursday, Friday 22-23 August 2019). After this, we analyze progress made and take up the second lap.





“Members of CNG and other groups and individuals who feel differently about it are free to either join or stay awayi but they are warned never to attempt to stand in the way of a moving bulldozer.”





The group noted that while it recognizes the right of individuals or other groups like the Coalition of Northern Groups to hold contrary opinion, it said, “We don’t see justification in CNG influencing the entire North not to participate in the Revolutionow even when northerners are the major casualties of the atrocities of this government.





“Unfortunately instead of the North to cooperate with the Revolutionow movement to help force the cabal out of action, some groups withheld northerners from participating and unknowingly, gave more powers to Buhari and his cabal.”





It explained that insecurity permeates a vast area of the northern region majorly caused by poverty and slow pace of governance at all levels, and Buhari “has stubbornly refused to leave those cabal who are pulling his government down”.





“Buhari has stubbornly refused to replace Mr Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria after all the bad things he did against the North by denying our people access to federal government empowerment initiatives.





“With all these problems going on in the country and most of them due to the wicked cabal around the Presidential, the time became overdue for a massive protest all over the country as called by Mr Sowore and the #Revolutionow team,” the group observed.





It explained that they are believers in the personal integrity and capabilities of Buhari, adding that it is out of love and desire to see him carry this country to the Next Level that they joined protests earlier to force him to take the wheel of the Nigerian ship and not forsake the country in the hands of a cabal without peoples mandate or human sympathy.





“The demand at that time was simply that the people of this country elected Muhammadu Buhari as their President, not Mamman Daura, not Ismaila Funtua, and definitely not Abba Kyari. Only President Buhari has our mandate to govern over the affairs of this nation.





“I really agreedPresident Buhari was asked to take back control of his Government and begin to walk his talk during the campaign by delivering on the promises made.





“These promises can only be achieved if the President is in the drivers seat not passenger’s seat and if he is surrounded by patriotic men and women of goodwill who assisted him during the campaign in the eyes of the world, travel the nooks and crannies of thus country to sell the ideology of the change mantra to the generality of Nigerians. And nor those who hide away when the going get tough, only to re-emerge when the tough work is done and the battle is won,” the group said.

