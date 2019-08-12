Immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, and first executive governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said no one can trace the cause of the feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomole.In an interview with journalists concerning his birthday in his home in Benin, Oyegun regretted that the feud had defied all prescriptions.“All of us are dancing round the crisis, but we do not know what started the conflict between two friends.“But for me, I listen to the people who said he is performing. Please, let him continue if the people feel he is doing well.“Quite frankly, what is going on is ridiculous. We are beyond this kind. I am ashamed. Our people have contributed so much to the stability of the State.“It is unfortunate that Edo State has been in the news for the very wrong reasons, apart from abusing ourselves, you (media) owe the nation a great commitment towards making sure that the truth prevail,” he said.Meanwhile, the Edo State Governor, Obaseki, has congratulated Odigie-Oyegun, on his 80th birthday.In a statement, Obaseki said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I wish to felicitate with you our beloved and distinguished leader, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the first civilian governor of our great state, the first National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, and the first opposition party chairman to defeat an incumbent party in a general election.”“Your 80th Birthday anniversary celebration affords us the opportunity to celebrate your sterling achievements, especially as a true political leader who speaks truth to power when it matters most.”