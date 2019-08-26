Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has warned that the Corps would not pay ransom for any kidnapped corps member.He consequently advised corps members to be security-conscious and be mindful of their movements.He also advised them to cultivate the habit of retiring for the night by 6:00 p.m.General Ibrahim made the declaration on Sunday when he paid an unannounced visit to corps members deployed to Katsina and Borno States who are currently undergoing their orientation programmes in Katsina State.The NYSC Director General’s Sunday visit was the second he would make to Katsina within a week as he was earlier in the town last Tuesday following the death of three corps members serving in the state in a ghastly road accident.The Spokesman for the NYSC in Katsina, Alex Oboameta quoted the DG to have said “The NYSC will never pay ransom if any corps member is kidnapped. Corps Members are therefore advised to secure themselves as much as possible to avoid being kidnapped.”Oboameta, in a statement on the NYSC DG’s visit, added that General Ibrahim addressed the corps members in Katsina Camp where he urged them to be focused and be law-abiding.